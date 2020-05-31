Newport News pastors, leaders hold community rally following George Floyd death protests in US

A coalition of pastors in the Southside and the Peninsula is issuing a "call to action along with members of the community to join us as we stand for justice."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pastors from Newport News and city leaders gathered at Zion Baptist Church on Sunday for a community rally to "speak with power in peace."

Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew and City Council members were also present at the rally.

The rally is in response to the recent protests taking place nationally after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Video showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck while taking him into custody. Floyd can be heard saying he can't breathe. Other people in the video can be heard begging the officer to take his knee off Floyd's neck.

Floyd later died at a hospital. Chauvin has been charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

A coalition of pastors in the Southside and the Peninsula is issuing a "call to action along with members of the community to join us as we stand for justice…'We Cannot Be Silent.'"

Protests in Norfolk

On Saturday, demonstrators took to the streets and gathered in front of the Norfolk Police Department's Operations Center on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone joined the demonstrators. Boone held a sign that said: "Black Lives Matter."

People in Norfolk Hold Justice for George Floyd Demonstrations 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

Black Lives Matter 757 also held protests in Hampton and Norfolk on Friday night.

Hampton Police Division said officers arrested two adults and two children were during the demonstration in the city.

Police said the four people arrested were not associated with the coordinators of the Black Lives Matter 757 group.