NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) —

From cleanup crews to power crews, it’s all hands on decks across Hampton Roads.

As people living on the Peninsula are picking up the pieces Tropical Storm Matthew left behind.

Across the area, trees big and small were blown down on the ground across Newport News.

Some took down power lines and some trees crashed into houses leaving many with a big clean up ahead.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Michael's impact on Hampton Roads

People living along Cascade Drive, like Carol Bruce, woke up to strong winds.

"It’s like bombs falling all around us," said Bruce.

However, once she stepped outside she expected to see the view of a tree fallen over two neighbors homes across the street.

"It’s terrible," said Bruce. "I ran over there because I didn’t know if she (her neighbor) was there."

Her neighbor told 13News Now that she was in bed, when the tree in her yard was blown over.

"That’s what happens every time, see we have so many trees," said Bruce. "But this has never happened across the street."

No one was hurt even with the tree being so tall. It hit two homes.

"We’re thankful that no one was hurt or killed that’s the big thing," said Bruce.

It was a different story though down the block on Arcadia Drive, where a woman was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters told us a tree toppled into her bedroom shortly after 11 a.m., and it split the home in half.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to have surgery on her minor injuries.

Downed trees left and right make for quite a sight and a drive as people without power try to get out, run into more roadblocks that Gale Walls saw fall.

"I heard a loud noise like crack," said Walls. "So I’m looking, I said 'what the?' I got scared. I went back in then I saw that pole. I said 'oh my god.'"

Walls and others see the light of neighbors helping neighbors.

"I mean I’m just blessed," said Walls.

For now, Dominion Energy’s website shows crews are out and about, but the estimated time for restoring power is still undetermined until crews investigate.

© 2018 WVEC