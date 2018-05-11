NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News police have arrested two men in connection with two bank robberies.

After thorough investigation and citizen input, police charged 54-year-old Mark Allen Boyd with two counts of abduction, two counts of robbery, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit felony and fail or false information sex offender register.

David McDaniel, 54, was also arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, accessory after the fact in a felony and revoked license.

The first burglary took place on October 18 at 9:52 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

The second robbery took place on October 23 at 9:26 a.m. at the Bayport Credit Union in the 8000 block of Marshall Avenue.

Two other men have been arrested on unrelated charges, but additional charges related to the robberies are pending.

Sergeants Brendan Bartley and Wayne Spencer commended the teamwork and collaboration of the Intel Division, citizens, precincts, and FBI for the arrests.

© 2018 WVEC