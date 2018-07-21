NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Two 18-year-olds have been charged in connection to a stolen vehicle.

On July 18, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Linbrook Drive. The complainant stated her 2017 Dodge Durango was stolen from her residence.

A day later, a citizen called the police to report that he was following his daughter’s stolen vehicle on Interstate 664. Officers tracked down the vehicle at a convenience store located in the 3300 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Officers made contact with a male who was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle and another who was walking away from the vehicle.

The driver, 18-year-old Kenneth Allmond, Jr. was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm and was detained. The second male, 18-year-old Jacaree Cogdell was also detained. Both were taken to Police Headquarters for questioning.

Allmond was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Cogdell was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny.

