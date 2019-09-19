NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police detained a man in connection with a robbery at TowneBank on Thursday.
Police said the call came in around 12:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard.
Bank tellers told police that a white man came into the bank and passed a note demanding money.
Police said the man didn't show a weapon but said he had one on him.
He took the cash and left the bank. No one was injured.
Police said a person matching the suspect description was detained in the 100 block of Yeardley Drive.
The robbery is still under investigation.
