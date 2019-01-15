NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police chief Steve Drew says crime is going down, and he has the numbers to back it up.

Police officers, city leaders and community members filled police headquarters Tuesday morning as Chief Drew held a 2018 year-end press conference.

According to Chief Drew, there was a five percent reduction in crime in 2018.

“I expect that to be higher next year,” Chief Drew said.

There was a reduction in every violent crime except aggravated assaults, which was up almost 20% percent in 2018. While crime is down as a whole, violent crime went up in 2018 from 887 to 930.

Chief Drew says that's a result of domestic violence and those aggravated assaults. There are plans to hire a domestic violence coordinator in the city.

“We have done better today than we did yesterday, and we will do better tomorrow we are doing today,” Chief Drew said.

There were 26 murders in 2017 and 24 in 2018. Police have already cleared more than 60% of homicides from last year.

Police recovered 646 weapons in 2018, 652 the year before, there were 33 deadly overdoses in 2018 and only 19 in 2017 and there were 92 shooting victims in 2018, 90 in 2017.

“Citizens see us being proactive they will interact with us and share information and that's important,” Chief Drew said. “We talked about that, citizens have to take their neighborhood back and we can do that working together.”

Yugonda Sample-Jones attended the press conference Tuesday. She lives in Southeast Newport News. She wanted to see a change in her community, so she met with Chief Drew last summer and they made a commitment they would work together.

“His presence in the community empowers us to make a change,” Sample-Jones said.

Chief Drew also mentioned a few things he wants to focus on this year. He wants to focus on improving crime clearance rates, increase resources for their special victim’s unit, get a handle on domestic violence, find ways to work closer with homeless communities and work with community partners to address the opioid epidemic in the city.