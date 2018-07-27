NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew continues to build relationships and trust in the community one neighborhood at a time.

On Thursday, the chief and dozens of other members of law enforcement walked the Courthouse Green community and met with local residents.

It’s the third time Drew has participated in this type of community engagement.

“It got to a point where we couldn’t trust the police department, but now seeing what they did today is a big accomplishment,” said resident Sandra Tysor.

Tysor was eager to share her concerns.

“I would like to see crime cut down a lot because we don’t feel safe walking out here, not just at night, but during the day also,” said Tysor.

Chief Drew said they are here to help and are excited that residents are so eager to work with them.

“School teachers, retired individuals, people who care about our youth in our city, they came out and asked if they could walk with us, they huddled up and shared some stories with us,” said Drew.

“If you don’t see them until there is a problem then you have a divide there. So, the more you see each other, you respect each other, and that will help with the crime and everything else,” said Reverend Bessie Sherman.

The police department said this community outreach is already paying off.

“We have had three shootings in the past five or six days in Newport News. In all three of those incidents, arrests and warrants have been attained, and how that happened is citizens getting involved,” said Drew.

The chief said Thursday was also extra special because he was joined by 24 recruits. He said it’s a sign that the future of the police department is headed in the right direction.

“They got off work, finished their day at five o’clock, been in training in a classroom, yet today they came out and walked a neighborhood, and in six months from now that’s exactly what I want them to be doing, interacting with citizens,” said Drew.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC