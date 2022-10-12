Newport News PD's domestic violence team raises awareness, while making a difference

"Enough is enough" and "there is hope" are some of the key messages from advocates of domestic violence prevention.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and events and initiatives across Hampton Roads, including in Newport News, are shining a light on the issue.

On Wednesday afternoon in Newport News, law enforcement officers walked through a neighborhood to extend resources. Moreover, a dedicated unit at the Newport News Police Department (NNPD) is changing the nature of their response.

It has been close to two and a half years since the Newport News Police Department established a Domestic Violence Team. Its launch came at a critical time, when lockdowns meant little opportunity to break free.

And as the pandemic eases up, advocates say instances of domestic violence are still ticking up.

Despite that sobering observation, Domestic Violence Specialist Dr. Cheryl Chavers said awareness is also increasing.

"More people are coming forward. We're having community members saying that they know an employee, a friend, a church member who is going through it and they want to be able to get them help," she said.

Chavers works at NNPD as part of its Domestic Violence Team "to have civilians working in tandem with law enforcement officers."

She described how the unit has enhanced police response, since its formation in April 2020.

"They reach out to us, sometimes from the scene and ask us to maybe to talk with the victim, to provide them some hope, some resources," said Chavers. "Also, officers will go above and beyond to help victims, because they know there's a dedicated unit in the police department that will be responsive and that will be able to help people in the community."

They all had the community in mind while engaging with neighbors by Central Precinct on Wednesday afternoon. Part of the goal is to instill a sense of urgency.

“People are not going to call 911 on the very first domestic incident. They’re going to call their friends, their family member, maybe their co-worker. And so, we really need people in the community to step up to the plate. If they see something, say something," Chavers said. "If they see the red flags of domestic violence, take their friends to their side or their loved and let them know, 'I'm concerned about you and I want you to be safe.'"

NNPD's Domestic Violence Team can be reached by email or by a message line at 757-928-4646. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233; texters can message "START" to 88788.

Among other events and initiatives, NNPD's Domestic Violence Team is holding a donation drive for survivors all month long.

BRAND NEW ITEMS NEEDED: diapers (especially size 5/6), printer paper, crib sheets, brooms & dustpans, face masks, cleaning supplies, mops, floor lamps, small room trash cans, and light bulbs. Gift cards are also needed (gas, grocery store, Visa/Mastercard, day bus passes, Uber/Lyft.)

Gift cards can only be dropped off at NNPD Headquarters.