Newport News Police increase domestic violence awareness, partner with local organizations

Newport News police department is doubling down on its efforts to decrease domestic violence in the city.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are trying to stop an increase in domestic violence incidents in their city.

Police said they noticed more domestic violence situations since the pandemic started.

Now, the department is increasing its domestic violence awareness efforts. They've also partnered with more local organizations to get people away from abuse.

There are 13 donation boxes placed across the City of Newport News to help victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is very serious, especially during this season of COVID we’ve seen an increase in domestic violence," said Gethsemane Baptist Church Pastor Dwight Riddick.

One of the boxes sits inside the Gethsemane Baptist Church.

“We were contacted by the police department in August asking us for resources... we had conversations with the police department and discovered that this was an ongoing unmet need in our community," said Pastor Riddick.

On October 3, 2021 Riddick created a new project to help anyone in an abusive situation.

“The Patricia Project is dear to us because there was a young lady in our church by name of Patricia who was killed by her husband in a domestic violence dispute. And so, the project is named after her but it seeks to bring awareness and to provide resources to families in their time of need," said Riddick.

Riddick said the Patricia Project can help families and individuals in many ways.

“These resources are designed to be a bridge, to help persons to kind of get back on their feet, or to provide temporary or emergency funds," said Riddick.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew wants to stop the high number of Domestic violence incidents in the city.

“The thing for me is that we haven’t seen a decrease in the three in a half years I’ve been here. Each year we’ve had more incidents of domestic violence and that’s what I’m trying to curve. I want to see those numbers switch. I know for a fact we are treating our victims much better," said Chief Drew.

Chief Drew said the department is posting more on social media about ongoing programs and resources this month. The department has also created a Domestic Violence unit.

Pastor Riddick said the Patricia Project is already helping people, too.

"We’ve been able to help three families already," said Riddick.

Chief Drew said last year Newport News Police Officers responded to about 30 domestic calls a day.

Some Newport News police officers will be out in the community for a domestic violence awareness walk on Wednesday.