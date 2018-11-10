NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.

Newport News police were called to the 700 block of Gloucester Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for shots fired. While officers were on their way, it was upgraded to a shooting.

Heritage High School, located in the 5800 block of Marshall Avenue, was placed on a brief lockdown because of the shooting, which took place less than a half-mile away from the school, according to Michelle Price.

There is no further information available.

