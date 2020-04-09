Newport News Police Department officers complete implicit bias training

Ten Newport News police officers completed the two-day course. They will now teach the course to the entire department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Several Newport News police officers completed a two-day course called "Train the Trainer" to prepare them to teach implicit bias training.

The 10 officers can now teach the course to the entire Newport News Police Department, according to a news release.

Implicit bias training teaches officers to expose their unconscious biases that can affect their attitudes and actions.

The training is gaining traction around the country with law enforcement agencies. Newport News police said this particular course is currently being suggested before the Genera Assembly for all Virginia law enforcement agencies.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew had initially wanted to get officers trained last year but was unable to get it scheduled.

Drew said the course is being sought all across the country and the department was grateful to be able to get trained.

"This training is so vital, not only to our agency but to law enforcement as a whole," he said in the news release.

"We all have biases; however, this training helps us identify and recognize our own biases, and manage them, so they don't affect how we interact with citizens and each other."