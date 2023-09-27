Newport News Police Department raises awareness for domestic violence with events, donation drive

Advocates tell 13News Now the demand for resources and services is continuing to climb in Newport News.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Members of the Newport News Police Department (NNPD) joined survivors of domestic violence, faith-based leaders and others Wednesday night for an event, launching a yearly recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Sanu Dieng, executive director at Peninsula-based Transitions Family Violence Services, said they are seeing a rise in violent cases coming through their nonprofit organization.

"Firearms are involved, strangulation is involved, a weapon of some sort and then the threat of bodily harm," said Dieng.

Between January and June 2023, Dieng said police in Newport News have responded to 364 high lethality-risk calls. 249 people reported being strangled.

"The more we bring awareness to this issue, people are able to spot the signs," said NNPD Domestic Violence Specialist Dr. Cheryl Chavers.

The signs usually involve exertions of power and control.

Chavers called the NNPD Domestic Violence Team as a one-of-its-kind unit in Hampton Roads.

Part of its mission is to inform dispatchers, officers and recruits about best response practices: doing so in a way that is "empathetic, that is compassionate and that ensures victims are linked to resources," Chavers said.

Since the unit's creation in 2020, Chavers said calls have gone up in the community, and that leaving the situation is easier said than done.

"It's important to have a safety plan in place because one of the most dangerous times for someone experiencing domestic violence is when they do decide to leave," Chavers said.

During the entire month of October, NNPD is spearheading a donation drive for Transitions at various drop-off locations in the city. Gift cards for groceries, gas, transportation are highly needed, as survivors work to rebuild their lives.

"This is one less thing they have to worry about," Chavers added.

Organizers also ask for brand-new items like bath towels, cleaning supplies, body wash and soap.

"Small things that we all take for granted," Dieng said.

To view the full list of donation drop-off locations across Newport News and for a look at all items requested, click this link or the read the flyer below.

Collection boxes are getting delivered Thursday, Chavers told 13News Now.

Advocates and officers with Newport News Police Department also encourage people in the community to mark their calendars for October 20 — a walk to end domestic violence. It's at the City Center fountain at 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear purple.