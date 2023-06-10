Newport News Police Department takes part in Faith and Blue

The event is a national initiative where faith leaders and police departments came together to create stronger and safer communities.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday evening, community members gathered at the Newport News Department for Faith and Blue. The event is a national initiative where faith leaders and police departments came together to create stronger and safer communities.

One after another, faith leaders from different backgrounds came together to pray for peace, justice, and unity for the community.

Yogonda Sample-Jones is the President of the Newport News Neighborhood Coalition. She believes it is essential.

“I see oppressed mindsets, I see a lot of despair. I see good things happening, but I also see people who may not know how to connect to a higher power to be able to heal themselves,” said Sample-Jones.

Newport News Department Chief Steve Drew agrees with Sample-Jones. “Individuals you meet, you never know what they’re going through. What’s going on inside, what’s in their mind, and what they have experienced.

They also prayed for officers on the front line.

“We’re here to support the police department,” said the administrative Chaplin for the Newport News Police Department, Saundra Cherry.

“The chaplains are here. We cover them in prayer, but not only should the chaplains cover them, but we want our faith communities to walk alongside us. We want to be intentional about covering our police department, our community In prayer.”

As prayer went up, attendees believed it was the answer to change in the community.