NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News police chief will be going online to chat with the community.

The 'Chat with the Chief' event on Facebook will take place on Tuesday, January 15 from noon to 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. During the Facebook live, the community can ask questions and voice concerns.

Chief Steve Drew will share information about crime statistics and upcoming Newport News Police Department events.

The events will be on the Newport News Police Department's Facebook Page.