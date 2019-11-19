NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Someone has been calling residents claiming to be the Newport News Police Department.

The real police said that a scammer has been calling people claiming the resident has outstanding warrants for their arrest. The caller tells the person on the phone that they need to send a large amount of money to the caller to avoid being arrested.

The scammer uses names of officers on the Newport News Police Department's force and sound very convincing.

The actual police department will never ask for money from residents for an outstanding warrant.

If anyone has fallen victim to the scam, they are asked to contact the actual police and file a report.

