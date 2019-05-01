Newport News Police is on scene of hazmat situation Saturday afternoon.

Police said it was dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to the 12400 block of Jefferson Avenue to a call of a suspicious person.

Officers checked a wooded area behind Sam's Club where they found a tent and possible meth lab.

The wooded area is airport property, police said.

Police said the incident is now a hazmat situation and Newport News Fire Department has been notified.

Police and fire crews are still on scene investigating.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.