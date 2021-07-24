Newport News police host Community Day

In another part of town, Newport News police are also investigating a homicide. It's the latest in a string of shootings across Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In an effort to better connect with the community, Newport News police are hosting area residents for a "Community Day."

It's happening at the Boys and Girls Club on Thorncliff Drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday.

North Precinct commander, Capt. Terrence Dunbar said the focus of the event is on youth engagement and building trust between officers and the communities they serve.

“So that we can get to know the community members and they can get to know us," he said.

Lt. Shawnalea Ross noted community engagement is crucial to preventing crime.

“Really the number one tool for fighting crime is that partnership we have with our community members," she said.

The community day features games and giveaways, as well as a job fair and voter registration.

The event comes as Newport News officers investigate a homicide that happened hours before.

Across town, Newport News police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man on 23rd street.

The shooting marks the latest in a string of gun violence across Hampton Roads.

It happened Saturday just before 2:30 a.m.-- the victim is a 39-year-old man.

Neighbor Frederick Johnson said the recent rise in shootings is concerning neighbors.