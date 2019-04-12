NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's time to put the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and officers of the Newport News Police Department to work.

A Tip-a-Cop event on December 5 is raising money to support Special Olympics Virginia. Officers will be serving food and taking tips!

Tip-a-Cop will be taking place at Plaza Azteca, located at 12099 Jefferson Avenue, from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. Thursday. That’s near the intersection with Oyster Point Road.

Last year’s event raised $1,531.00 for Special Olympics Virginia.

