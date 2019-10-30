NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Department is increasing patrols at bus stops after a man tried to lure a child on Friday.

PIO Brandon Maynard said the department received a call about a suspicious person near Faubus Drive. That's located in the Newmarket area of Newport News.

The caller told police that a white man, wearing a mask in a blue pick-up truck attempted to "make contact" with a child at a nearby bus stop.

Maynard said police officers are increasing patrols near bus stops in that area and are investigating the report.

