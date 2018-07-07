NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police are investigating a double shooting involving two juveniles on Friday.

According to dispatch, the double shooting took place on the 3600 block of Roanoke Avenue. Officials said the call came in at 8:36 p.m. According to police, a 10-year-old boy's head was grazed by a bullet in the area.

A 16-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to a finger was also shot in the area of Roanoke Avenue, but police found the juvenile in the 600 block of Ridley Circle. Emergency Communications received the 911 call at 8:54 p.m.

Both have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe both incidents are related, and the Newport News Police are actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

