NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police are investigating a homicide Thursday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. police and fire personnel were dispatched to the 600 block of 19th Street in reference to a vehicle fire. While responding, officials learned the incident also involved a shooting.

On the scene, crews found a man in the driver seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any information on this shooting they are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC