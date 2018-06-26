NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing in Newport News on Tuesday.

According to officials, Emergency Communications received a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Motoka Drive around 4:30 p.m. On the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. According to police, there was also a 20-year-old stabbing victim that showed up at another hospital.

The status of the stabbed victim is unknown at this time. Police believe the shooting and stabbing are related. Both men live on the street and know each other.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

