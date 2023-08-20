Newport News police investigate shooting on 34th Street that left 1 man dead

According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:36 p.m. on Sunday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police officers are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.

According to the Newport News Police Department, a man was found with gunshot injuries on the 600 block of 34th Street around 9:36 p.m. He was brought to a local hospital, where he died.

The man's age and identity is unknown, and police haven't shared any suspect information yet.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that may help investigators, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.