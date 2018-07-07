NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police are investigating two shootings that occurred less than two miles away on Friday.

According to dispatch, the first shooting took place on the 3600 block of Roanoke Avenue. Officials said the call came in at 8:36 p.m.

The second shooting took place in the 600 block of Ridley Circle, according to dispatch. Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 8:54 p.m. Someone was taken to a hospital from the second shooting.

Police have not confirmed if the two shootings were related.

This is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC