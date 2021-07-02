Newport News police investigate shooting in 200 block of Tricia Lane

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man may be suffering serious injuries after he was shot near Jefferson Avenue overnight.
Newport News police were called on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12:36 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Tricia Lane.
When officers got on the scene they found a man who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries that they believe could be life-threatening.
This incident is still under investigation and there is no possible suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information that can help the police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P2Tips.com.