Newport News police investigate shooting in 200 block of Tricia Lane

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man may be suffering serious injuries after he was shot near Jefferson Avenue overnight.

Newport News police were called on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12:36 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Tricia Lane.

When officers got on the scene they found a man who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries that they believe could be life-threatening.

This incident is still under investigation and there is no possible suspect information available at this time.