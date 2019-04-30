NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Members of an AA group in Newport News are feeling vulnerable.

Edgar Ramirez is in charge of the alcoholics anonymous group, Guerreros De Luz, which stands for warriors of the light.

He said they were getting ready to have their Monday meeting when he noticed glass all over the floor and a window shattered. There's also damage to the front door.

“I was in shock,” Ramirez said. “I said wow we need to do something.”

He said not only did someone break in, they stole quite a few things, including the sound system, space heaters and other small items.

“We try to help the Hispanic community and with someone trying to break into a place of peace it's scary, and kids are scared,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said this is not the first time someone broke into the building and stole something. In fact, he said this is the sixth time in the last six months.

“This keeps happening we need to find another location,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez last called police back in November after he said someone broke into the building and stole money from a tip jar.

He said he didn't report the other break-ins because the burglar or burglars didn't steal much.

“This last time they made more damage,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said they see between 10 to 20 people three times a week in this building on Jefferson Avenue.

He said they don't have the money to get cameras so he's not sure what they're going to do.

“We help the Spanish community with their addiction and let them know they have a place to go,” Ramirez said.

They have a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, and Ramirez said they'll be there.

“Nobody is going to stop us,” Ramirez said.

The investigation is ongoing.