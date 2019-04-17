NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed at least one person.

A call for "gunshots heard" in the 400 block of Goose Circle came in at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday. The call was upgraded to a shooting a few moments later.

When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.