NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police presence is being beefed up at Menchville High School after a threat was made on social media.

The threat was made on Instagram, with the message saying someone was going to "shoot up" the school.

"We are aware of a message circulating about a threat," Newport News Police spokesman Brandon Maynard said in an email.

"Once we were informed about this post, we immediately started an investigation."

Maynard said the threat is "actively being investigated."

