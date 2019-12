NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a suspicious death on Saturday morning.

PIO Brandon Maynard said police were dispatched around 9:58 a.m. to a code blue in the 800 block of 24th Street.

Officers found a man. He was pronounced dead by medics.

Police have not released any more information about the incident.

