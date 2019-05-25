NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police found two bodies inside a hotel room Saturday morning.

The call came in around 7:45 a.m. to the Express Inn in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Medics were called after officers found a man and women unresponsive inside a hotel room.

Both were pronounced dead at 7:53 a.m. by medics.

Police said there are no signs of foul play but the case is being investigated as "suspicious deaths."

