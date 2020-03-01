NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Department announced K-9 Jinx officially retired on Thursday.

He joined the Newport News K-9 unit in May 2012 and was assigned to Master Police Officer Shelton in July 2012. He was certified in both Patrol techniques and Narcotics detection.

This good doggo has assisted with hundreds of narcotics-related arrests and seizures over the last seven-and-a-half years. Newport Newport police said he has also assisted in many court cases, including several federal cases. The last night he worked he successfully apprehended a robbery suspect.

K-9 Jinx will be enjoying retired life at home with his handler and family!

Congratulations, Jinx!

RELATED: K-9 helps track down man accused of stealing appliances from new homes

RELATED: Chesapeake Fire Department's newest member: Meet Cinco