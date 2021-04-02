AMBER ALERT: Police looking for missing 3-month-old boy

Authorities say a babysitter abducted 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry who authorities say was abducted Thursday.

Newport News police said they received a call from the 13300 block of Preakness Drive that Jiraiya had been abducted by an unknown babysitter. The last time anyone there saw Jiraiya was around 9 a.m.

Investigators still were looking into the circumstances surrounding and leading up to Jiraiya's disappearance.

Officers said Jiraiya is Black with a light complexion and dimples. He's approximately 10 pounds and has brown hair. He was wearing a red and white striped onesie with blue pants before he disappeared.

This is where police say the child was last seen. This apartment complex in 13300 block of Preakness Drive in #NewportNews. Child was last around 10am.



We’ve been on scene since around 3pm. Police still here. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/Z7Zi8B4FVt — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) February 4, 2021

The woman believed to have taken him is about 24 years old, approximately 5'5" to 5'6" tall, with black dreadlocks down to the middle of her back. She has a southern accent. She was wearing a black face mask with a black jacket. She may be driving a four-door silver car with Virginia plates.