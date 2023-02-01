x
Newport News

Missing Newport News woman found dead

The cause of Christine Cunningham's death is pending the Medical Examiner's report.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman who hadn't been seen since New Year's Day was found dead, the police department said on Tuesday.

Police said 70-year-old Christine Cunningham had last been seen at 9:30 p.m. on January 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. Investigators have not said where her body was located.

Cunningham's cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

If you have any information about Cunningham that may help investigators, you're asked to call the city's police department at 757-247-2500.

