Missing Newport News woman found dead

The cause of Christine Cunningham's death is pending the Medical Examiner's report.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman who hadn't been seen since New Year's Day was found dead, the police department said on Tuesday.

Police said 70-year-old Christine Cunningham had last been seen at 9:30 p.m. on January 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. Investigators have not said where her body was located.

Cunningham's cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.