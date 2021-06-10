Grant money will Newport News Police Department buy new Mobile Command Post

Newport News Police got a grant to help with obtaining new Mobile Command Post.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department will soon have a new Mobile Command Post to help fight crime. The department received a grant for more than a million dollars to replace the aging current command post.

The Newport News Mobile Command Post is used for community events, natural disasters, and critical incidents like the recent shooting at Heritage High School.

“A lot of decisions are made at this table right here," said Newport News Police Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard, standing inside the Mobile Command Post.

Maynard said it’s time for an upgrade.

“This one is 14 years old," he explained.

On Wednesday, a group of Newport News Police Negotiators used the Mobile Command Post for training.

“In the back, there is a section -- like on tactical SWAT call-outs -- that our negotiators use to be able to communicate with hostage situations or people that have barricaded themselves," said Newport News Assistant Police Chief Mike Grinstead.

The police department was awarded more than $768,000 from the Department of Homeland Security and the city added more than $256,000 to afford a new Mobile Command Post. The total cost of the project is set at $1,024,873.

“I think the federal infrastructure around here and everything there was a big need for us to have it," Grinstead said.

Grinstead added the department needs new cameras and phones to help officers work more efficiently.

“Be able to tie into the command center so that we would have a bird's eye view or a real-time view of what's going on," said Grinstead.

Grinstead said a new Mobile Command Post will also help in the community.

“It just provides more resources for us to control an incident to bring it to a quicker closure," he said.