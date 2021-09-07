Newport News police using new technology to better prepare officers for emergency calls

The Newport News Police Department has partnered with RapidSOS to connect life-saving data with 911 dispatchers and first responders.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The newest Newport News police tech is part of a solution to a common issue.

City Police Chief Steve Drew said first responders often head to an emergency with little information about the person facing a crisis.

"When you talk about issues with autism, depression, health issues or mental issues, I can look back at my career and think about calls that I went on that when we got the call, we thought it was one thing, and when we got there, it was totally different," said Drew.

Now, the Newport News Police Department has partnered with RapidSOS in a push to enhance the emergency response to crisis situations.

Through the RapidSOS Portal, citizens are able to (voluntarily) create a profile where they provide demographic and health information that could be helpful to first responders.

The data will be linked to the person’s phone number.

When a citizen calls 911, the data they provided will be accessible to dispatchers and first responders.

Through RapidSOS, first responders should be able to identify a person’s exact location when they receive a call from that cell phone.

It’ll connect life-saving data with the emergency responders who need it.

"Information and knowledge is going to make a world of difference, and the more we have, it’s all about technology and working smarter," Drew said. "What is the best service we can give our community and our officers being prepared when they walk into a situation."

The hope is to improve care for people during critical emergencies.

Residents who want to sign up can register by visiting emergencyprofile.org.

The service is free, and your information will stay private.