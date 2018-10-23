NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Police Department is hosting a Facebook Live 'Chat with the Chief.'

The Newport News Police Chief, Steve Drew, will be hosting two events to give the community an opportunity to get to know him. The first Facebook Live will be on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The second session will be on Thursday, October 26, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cheif Drew will be sharing information about the recent changes within the department, crime trends, and more. Anyone participating in the Facebook Live can chime in with questions or comments.

