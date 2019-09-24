NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On some occasions, police officers get sent out to help in interesting and nutty situations. That's what happened to Officer Nash on Monday.

A family called the non-emergency number asking for assistance removing a squirrel from their fireplace. Yup, a squirrel was stuck in their fireplace.

So, Officer Nash came. He caught the squirrel, and set it free!

In a Facebook post, the Newport News Police Department said they're pretty sure the squirrel is the most grateful in all of Newport News.

Totally nuts.

