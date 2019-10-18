NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said an officer shot and wounded a dog on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Chesapeake Avenue for an animal problem. Police said it was reported that two "vicious" dogs were on the Riverside Rehab property.

Once on the scene, officers found the canines in the area of Beechwood Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue. Police said an officer discharged his firearm at one of the canines as it aggressively approached him.

Officers eventually lost sight of the wounded canine in the area of the Peterson Yacht Basin.

The Newport News Police Department is still investigating this incident.

