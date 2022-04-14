Transforming Tragedy: How Newport News police officers honor late Officer Katie Thyne

Officer Katie Thyne’s watch ended in January 2020 by Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park. Now, every week, MPO Matthew Jensen rounds up volunteers to clean up the park.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department lost one of its own, more than two years ago. Now, a group of officers in the department are working to transform tragedy.

“We could wash our hands of this area and say, 'Well, it’s lost' and abandon it because something really tragic happened here,” said Newport News Master Police Officer Matthew Jensen.

Newport News Officer Katie Thyne’s watch ended in January 2020 by Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park.

“That drug investigation went sideways and behind me, over here, it ended up in her death,” said MPO Jensen.

A sign by a tree across the street from the park marks the spot where Vernon Green crashed while trying to get away from Thyne. Instead, he dragged her with the car.

"I don’t think we honor the memory of Officer Thyne and we don’t honor her sacrifice by letting the bad things continue to happen here,” Jensen said.

Now, every week, he rounds up volunteers to turn tragedy into action.

“You can see this is one of our prettier areas of the city,” Jensen said. “It is very scenic, and we had a lot of drug issues, prostitution issues happening here.”

Jensen noticed a big issue plaguing the park area was litter. So, he put together a weekly cleanup operation. He said his team has bagged tons of trash since the cleanup project started last June.

“Last year we removed 800 pounds, this year we are over 200 pounds,” Jensen said.

The gesture goes beyond helping the environment.

“By removing the trash and debris, by making this beach safer for people can enjoy, it is something that we can do that contributes to that public safety and that quality of life,” Jensen said.

Master Police Officer Donald Greathouse is the department’s community environmental resource officer and said leadership wants to add more roles across the city.

“I can’t tell you how many times I have had a resident come up and say, 'Thank you for getting that cleaned up,'” MPO Greathouse said.

Thyne lost her life shortly after joining the force, at just 24.

“A lot of our young folks like Officer Thyne who come on board, they want to come here because they really truly believe in helping people,” Jensen said.

Jensen believes they are continuing Thyne’s outreach, by washing away a tragic memory and remembering her ultimate sacrifice.

“By coming out and trying to turn that bad situation and make this scenario where everybody can come out and enjoy, and this is a place that is safe for everyone, that is how we honor her memory,” Jensen said.