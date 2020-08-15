Newport News police on scene of tactical situation on Gloucester Drive

Police said a man reportedly assaulted a woman and would not leave the house. Negotiators are still trying to get him to come out of the home.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An assault incident has turned into a tactical situation on Saturday, according to Newport News police.

It was around 9 a.m. when police responded to an assault incident in the 700 block of Gloucester Drive. That's off of Marshall Avenue.

Officers talked to a woman who told police she was assaulted by a man she knew.

Police tried to talk to the man but he refused to leave the residence.

Negotiators were then called in around 9:24 a.m. After several attempts to get the man out of the home, a tactical situation was called at 11:23 a.m.

The man is still inside the house alone. Police said he has warrants for threats to burn, assault and battery, and larceny.