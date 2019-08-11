NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department has been raising money for the United Way campaign.

Assistant Chief Hudgins agreed to shave his head if the department reached its goal of $1000 for the campaign.

The goal was reached on Friday when the entire department raised $1001. In a Facebook post, the department said Hudgins is a man of his word.

The goal was set for employees to give donations through the department fundraisers and pledge cards. In a collection of photos shared on Facebook, Assistant Chief Hudgins seemed to be a good sport about the shaving.

The Newport News Police Department is also participating in a "No Shave November" campaign. Officers are growing a mustache and/or a beard for a good cause.