NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down a missing and endangered man on Monday.

Police said 69-year-old James William Parker, Sr. was last seen between 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Parker has a medium-brown complexion. He stands at 5’5” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Police said he has brown eyes and gray hair.

Newport News police said he was last seen wearing black and brown jeans, a maroon and burgundy striped shirt, and red and white tennis shoes.

Parker suffers from a serious medical condition and is considered endangered. Newport News Police Department’s investigation remains ongoing, but assistance from the public is needed.

Parker used to live in Hampton, and he could possibly be heading there.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Parker is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.