Missing 10-year-old Newport News boy found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (UPDATE:) A 10-year-old boy reported missing Saturday has been found.

Newport News Police confirm they located Mekhi Bivens and he is safe.

(ORIGINAL:)

Police are searching for a missing boy.

Mekhi Bivens, 10, was last seen Saturday around 7:30 p.m., according Newport News Police. He was reportedly walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.

Police describe Mekhi as a Black male, and he is approximately 4-foot-10 inches tall. He has braids on the top of his head with his hair cut close on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a cast on his right arm.

If you know Mekhi's whereabouts or any information to help police find him, call Newport News Emergency Communications at (757) 247-2500.