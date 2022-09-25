x
Newport News

Missing 10-year-old Newport News boy found safe

Mekhi Bivens, 10, was reported missing Saturday around 7:30 p.m.
Credit: Newport News Police Department
Newport News Police are asking for the public's help to find Mekhi Bivens, 10. The boy was last seen Saturday, September 24, around 7:30 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (UPDATE:) A 10-year-old boy reported missing Saturday has been found.  

Newport News Police confirm they located Mekhi Bivens and he is safe.  

(ORIGINAL:) 

Police are searching for a missing boy. 

Mekhi Bivens, 10, was last seen Saturday around 7:30 p.m., according Newport News Police. He was reportedly walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue. 

Police describe Mekhi as a Black male, and he is approximately 4-foot-10 inches tall. He has braids on the top of his head with his hair cut close on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a cast on his right arm.  

If you know Mekhi's whereabouts or any information to help police find him, call Newport News Emergency Communications at (757) 247-2500. 

