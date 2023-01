The department said 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright was last seen Friday morning on Windsor Castle Drive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News need your help finding a missing boy Friday.

The department said 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright was last seen at around 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive.

NNPD said Hezekiah is 4'11" and 100 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, a long-sleeve shirt with a hood, a black winter coat and white Adidas shoes.