x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

Jordan Harrington was last seen around 2:47 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Newport News Police Department

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Jordan has been found and is safe.

Original Story: 

The Newport News Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday around 2:47 a.m.

Officers were called to 159 Dogwood Court, where Jordan Harrington was last seen.

She is 5'3" and weighs around 130 pounds. When she was last seen, Harrington was wearing a black shirt and black tights. 

The police department is investigating, but they are asking for the public's assistance. If you see Harrington, please call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

Related Articles