Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Jordan has been found and is safe.
Original Story:
The Newport News Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday around 2:47 a.m.
Officers were called to 159 Dogwood Court, where Jordan Harrington was last seen.
She is 5'3" and weighs around 130 pounds. When she was last seen, Harrington was wearing a black shirt and black tights.
The police department is investigating, but they are asking for the public's assistance. If you see Harrington, please call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.