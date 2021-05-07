Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

Jordan Harrington was last seen around 2:47 a.m. Tuesday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Jordan has been found and is safe.

Original Story:

The Newport News Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday around 2:47 a.m.

Officers were called to 159 Dogwood Court, where Jordan Harrington was last seen.

She is 5'3" and weighs around 130 pounds. When she was last seen, Harrington was wearing a black shirt and black tights.