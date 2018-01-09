NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Have you seen Carlton Branch?
The Newport News Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Cobblestone Circle in reference to a missing adult with dementia on Friday.
According to family members, 77-year-old Branch was last seen around 3 p.m. at his home on Cobblestone Circle. He was wearing a black/gray plaid shirt and tan pants.
He is presumed to be operating a black 1994 Cadillac Seville with Virginia plates: YWC-5792.
If anyone finds Carlton Branch, they are asked to contact the police.
© 2018 WVEC