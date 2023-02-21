Missing 11-year-old found safe, Newport News police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Newport News police say 11-year-old Selah Eley was found safe Tuesday evening.
Newport News police need your help finding a missing girl they believed to be endangered.
Police say 11-year-old Selah Eley was last seen Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Canterbury Run. That's in the Denbigh section of the city.
Selah was last seen wearing a white jacket with the Powerpuff Girls cartoon logo, black leggings, and brown Ugg boots.
Anyone who has seen Selah or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Newport News Emergency Communications non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.