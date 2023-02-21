Missing 11-year-old found safe, Newport News police say

Newport News police say 11-year-old Selah Eley was found safe Tuesday evening.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Newport News police say 11-year-old Selah Eley was found safe Tuesday evening.

Newport News police need your help finding a missing girl they believed to be endangered.

Police say 11-year-old Selah Eley was last seen Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Canterbury Run. That's in the Denbigh section of the city.

Selah was last seen wearing a white jacket with the Powerpuff Girls cartoon logo, black leggings, and brown Ugg boots.