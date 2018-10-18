Newport News Police received a call just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a bank robbery.

Police responded to the Wells Fargo in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard for the robbery.

According to witnesses, an unknown white man entered the bank wearing a hat and sunglasses with orange lenses. The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller did not see a weapon, but complied with the suspect and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

Newport News Police released video of the suspect:

The man is described as about 60-years-old with a grey beard and he was wearing a tan jacket, khaki pants, sunglasses (with orange lens), and a Washington Redskins hat.

The suspect fled on foot and no injuries were reported.

There is no further information and the investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

