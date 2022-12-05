Missing: Newport News police search for man with medical needs

David Leslie Shuck Jr. is described by police as 5'9", roughly 190 pounds with a shaved head and long gray beard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen on Saturday afternoon.

David Leslie Shuck Jr., 50, was last seen near 90 Menchville Road, which is next to Jenkins Elementary School.

Shuck Jr. is considered to be endangered because he has a medical condition that needs treatment.

He was last seen in a light blue-silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata that has been damaged on the rear bumper. The vehicle also had California license plates.

Shuck Jr. is described by police as five feet and nine inches tall, roughly 190 pounds with a shaved head and long gray beard.

His ears are pierced, he wears glasses and he has a tattoo of a flaming 8-ball on his upper arm.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt with periodic table elements that spell out bacon, blue jeans and dark sneakers.