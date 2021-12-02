x
Newport News

Newport News Police searches for missing man with medical condition

Antoine Wynne, 36, has an unspecified medical condition, and police are concerned for his welfare. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for 36-year-old Antoine Wynne, who they said has been missing since Tuesday.

He has an unspecified medical condition, and police said they were "concerned for his welfare."

A Friday release from the department said he was last seen on Feb. 9, a few minutes after 1 p.m. in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

That's in South Newport News, not far from Mercury Boulevard.

He was wearing a gray shirt with gray sweatpants, blue socks and sandals.

If you see him, or know where he might be, police ask that you call the city's Emergency Communications at 757.247.2500.