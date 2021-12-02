Newport News Police searches for missing man with medical condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is looking for 36-year-old Antoine Wynne, who they said has been missing since Tuesday.
He has an unspecified medical condition, and police said they were "concerned for his welfare."
A Friday release from the department said he was last seen on Feb. 9, a few minutes after 1 p.m. in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
That's in South Newport News, not far from Mercury Boulevard.
He was wearing a gray shirt with gray sweatpants, blue socks and sandals.
If you see him, or know where he might be, police ask that you call the city's Emergency Communications at 757.247.2500.